The Haines Assembly is set to make a decision on permitting a new commercial tour at its meeting Tuesday. Alaska Excursions’ application to operate a new ATV tour at Glacier Point has drawn many letters of support, but also concerns over the companies safety practices. KHNS’s Abbey Collins spoke with Borough Manager Debra Schnabel about that and other topics on the assembly’s agenda.

The Haines Assembly meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can listen live through a link on our homepage.