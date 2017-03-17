Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Assembly imposes restrictions on resource extraction permit after 10-hour meeting

Posted On Mar 17 2017
This graphic shows the location of the extraction area.

This graphic shows the location of the extraction area in Schnabel’s resource extraction permit.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, the Haines Borough Assembly wrapped up what was likely a record-breaking meeting. It lasted more than 10 hours over three separate days.

The majority of the meeting was taken up with hearings on two citizen appeals. Ella Bredthauer and Lenise Henderson-Fontenot appealed the planning commission’s approval of a resource extraction conditional use permit.

The developer, Roger Schnabel, applied for a permit to extract and haul 7,500 cubic yards of material from his property above Skyline Drive and Young Road. He plans to sell the material for use in the boat harbor project.

The assembly made a decision on Henderson-Fontenot’s appeal Tuesday. Confusion over how to handle the second appeal when they had already made a decision helped extend the meeting to its third day.

On Friday, the assembly spent two hours talking to the borough attorney behind closed doors.

After that private discussion, the assembly made its decision. First, it consolidated the two appeals. Then, the members voted unanimously to uphold the planning commission’s approval of the permit, but with a slew of conditions.

The conditions include restrictions that were recommended by the borough manager but thrown out by the planning commission. They also include new requirements from the assembly. Schnabel will now have to follow a pedestrian and traffic safety plan, a reclamation plan, and allow a compliance monitor to observe the operation. Those are just a few of the new conditions implemented by the assembly.

KHNS will have a full story about the appeal hearings next week.

  1. Linda Geise March 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm Reply

    Absolutely ridiculous! The Borough lawyer, is not doing the job! 7,500 yards is very low! If South East Road Builders is using his best cognitive, get your Lawyer, on board.

