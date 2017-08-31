Skagway teacher a finalist for Alaska Teacher of the Year

A Skagway teacher is a finalist for the 2018 Alaska Teacher of the Year award.

Kent Fielding teaches High School English at the Skagway School. He is one of four finalists selected by a team from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development. Twenty-four teachers were nominated.

Fielding has been at the Skagway School District more than 10 years.

Earlier this year, he led a group of students on a trip to the Marshall Islands to study climate change.

If chosen, the Alaska Teacher of the Year may speak at educational conferences and take part in working groups. The teacher serves on an advisory council with the state education commissioner. They also enter the running for the National Teacher of the Year.

The other finalists are teachers in Healy, Fairbanks and Anchorage.