Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Klondike park starts archaeological research June 5

Posted On Jun 02 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Archaeologists are doing some work in Skagway this summer.

The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park is doing archaeological excavations along Broadway and Fourth Avenue.

The scientists are trying to find archaeological or structural remains related to the Hotel Seattle. The building was there in the late 1800s during the Gold Rush.

The park is planning on holding presentations and discussions about what is found.

Work is scheduled to take place June 5 through August 18.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – June 2, 2017

Posted On Jun 02 2017
Skagway City Hall and Museum. (Greta Mart)

Carlson appointed to Skagway Assembly

Posted On Jun 02 2017

KHNS News – June 1, 2017

Posted On Jun 01 2017
Skagway Assembly Chambers. (Greta Mart)

Skagway Assembly to appoint newest member

Posted On Jun 01 2017
Debra Schnabel during her interview with the assembly. (Emily Files)

Haines Assembly finalizes manager hire, Schnabel will start June 5

Posted On Jun 01 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.