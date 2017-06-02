Klondike park starts archaeological research June 5

Archaeologists are doing some work in Skagway this summer.

The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park is doing archaeological excavations along Broadway and Fourth Avenue.

The scientists are trying to find archaeological or structural remains related to the Hotel Seattle. The building was there in the late 1800s during the Gold Rush.

The park is planning on holding presentations and discussions about what is found.

Work is scheduled to take place June 5 through August 18.