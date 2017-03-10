Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines School librarian wins statewide award

Posted On Mar 10 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Leigh Horner in the Haines School library (Abbey Collins)

Students gathered in the Haines School cafeteria this week to celebrate their librarian. She recently won a statewide award.

Students from Kindergarten through high school cheered as Leigh Horner entered the room.

“Thank you, thank you so much. It is my pleasure to work with every one of you,” said Horner.

Principal Rene Martin presented the award.

“Mrs. Horner won the school library staff of the year award for the entire state of Alaska,” said Martin.

Horner received a $250 prize from the Alaska Association of School Librarians, along with a piece of framed artwork. Martin said she is a valuable part of the school.

“We would be hard pressed to find a certified librarian with as much knowledge of the library process and resources that Mrs. Horner brings to our school library,” said Martin.

She talked about Horner’s relationship with teachers.

“I can’t imagine our school without the strong program that Leigh has developed,” said Martin. “She is every teacher’s go-to person for support in multiple disciplines and consistently works to make their jobs easier.”

And, with students.

“Her rapport with students is exemplary,” said Martin. “She has high standards for behaviors in the library but also believes that a school library is not a place for shushing. Our library is a place for lively interactions and debates, excitement about books, games and research.”

Cheers erupted from the room, again, as Horner headed back to the library, past a handmade sign displayed on the wall, celebrating her accomplishment.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Waterfront trail planning continues next week in Haines

Posted On Mar 10 2017
The Haines Borough Administration building. (Emily Files)

Shortlist for Haines manager job includes two locals

Posted On Mar 10 2017

KHNS News – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

In Skagway and Haines, groups harness the momentum of the Women's March

Posted On Mar 09 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.