Haines School Board accepts superintendent’s resignation after one year on the job

The Haines School Board is in the same place it was around this time last year, looking for a new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Tony Habra at a noon meeting Thursday. Board members Lisa Schwartz and Inez Gross left the meeting by the time of the vote.

The decision happened after the board met for about an hour in executive session. The meeting marked the fourth time the group has met behind closed doors to discuss Habra’s yearly evaluation and contract.

Habra has been on the job about a year. He declined to comment for this story.

School board member Sara Chapell spoke after the vote.

“I appreciate the work that you’ve done this year for us Tony, and I wish the circumstances were different but I wish you the best,” said Chapell. “And I trust that our district will be able to move forward in the best interest of our students. I’m glad that we have a board that works well together, listens to one another and can work as a team.”

Board President Anne Marie Palmieri also made a statement.

“The board appreciates Tony’s professionalism and willingness to act in the best interest of the school district,” said Palmieri. “We wish Tony and his family the best in his future endeavors.”

Palmieri would not discuss why the board made this decision.

Habra’s resignation was effective today Thursday at 5 p.m. He had a three year contract with the district. Palmieri says the resignation will come with a settlement because Habra’s contract is ending early. A document associated with that settlement was not available by the time this story aired.

The board also voted to appoint Principal Rene Martin as temporary chief school administrator as they look for an interim superintendent.

The district recently downsized by one administrator, when assistant principal and curriculum director Cheryl Stickler retired.

The district has had four leaders within the past four years. After longtime superintendent Michael Byer resigned in 2014, the board hired Ginger Jewell. Jewell left unexpectedly after a year. Rich Carlson filled in as interim superintendent after that. Habra was hired in 2016. He relocated from a superintendent job in Michigan.

The board tentatively scheduled a meeting for July 12 at 9 a.m. to discuss next steps.