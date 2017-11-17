Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Eagle numbers soar near Haines, while visitors to annual festival fall

Posted On Nov 17 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Photographers take pictures of eagles feeding on salmon in the Chilkat River. (Emily Files)

Photographers take pictures of eagles feeding on salmon in the Chilkat River. (Emily Files)

Eagles flocked to the Chilkat River near Haines and Klukwan in great numbers this year. But the number of human visitors coming to see them was way down.

According to American Bald Eagle Foundation Executive Director Cheryl McRoberts, 99 people registered for the weeklong event this year.  She says typically the festival sees over 300 guests.

McRoberts attributes some of the decline in visitors to the limited restaurant options in Haines this time of year.

The early November gathering happens just after the summer tourism season winds down, and several restaurants have closed for the winter.

The festival centers around eagle viewing and photography on the Chilkat River. It also features events like natural history talks, a banquet and auction, and the release of rehabilitated eagles.

Despite low numbers, McRoberts says the foundation still made a profit, grossing over $19,000. She says she’s grateful for the businesses that remained open during the event.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Nov. 17, 2017

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Skagway's city hall and museum. (Greta Mart)

Skagway assembly set to discuss White Pass MOU at Tuesday meeting

Posted On Nov 17 2017

AMCO moves forward with regulations that could prohibit cocktail sales at Alaska distilleries

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Haines Assembly will meet to comment on proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber sale

Posted On Nov 16 2017

KHNS News – Nov. 16, 2017

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.

Support KHNS News