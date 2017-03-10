Waterfront trail planning continues next week in Haines

The team heading up the Portage Cove Interpretive Trail and Park project in Haines will be back in town for a second round of community meetings next week.

Chris Mertl, a landscape architect at Juneau-based Corvus Design is leading the project. He and Dick Somerville from PND Engineers are holding two meetings.

On Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chilkat Center, they will present a draft waterfront trail plan. That was put together after gathering input from the community in January. That meeting will also involve a discussion about construction costs and possible park layouts.

A second meeting will be held at the same time on Wednesday, March 15. Mertl says he hopes to come away from that discussion with a preferred park plan. There will also be a conversation about the layout of the trail, and a more detailed cost estimate.

The designers will hold open studio sessions Tuesday and Wednesday at the public library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can see a draft conceptual trail and park plan that includes potential design themes, trail layout, and what local stories might be told through the trail here.