Waterfront trail planning continues next week in Haines

Posted On Mar 10 2017
Anna Jurgeleit explains her group’s recommendations for the trail project at the first round of community meeting in January. (Abbey Collins)

The team heading up the Portage Cove Interpretive Trail and Park project in Haines will be back in town for a second round of community meetings next week.

Chris Mertl, a landscape architect at Juneau-based Corvus Design is leading the project. He and Dick Somerville from PND Engineers are holding two meetings.

On Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chilkat Center, they will present a draft waterfront trail plan. That was put together after gathering input from the community in January. That meeting will also involve a discussion about construction costs and possible park layouts.

A second meeting will be held at the same time on Wednesday, March 15. Mertl says he hopes to come away from that discussion with a preferred park plan. There will also be a conversation about the layout of the trail, and a more detailed cost estimate.

The designers will hold open studio sessions Tuesday and Wednesday at the public library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can see a draft conceptual trail and park plan that includes potential design themes, trail layout, and what local stories might be told through the trail here.

