Victim suffers significant injuries in fireworks-related accident in Haines

A fireworks-related accident in Haines the night before the Fourth of July left one person with significant injuries.

Local EMS responded to the scene near Jones Point.

According to firefighter Tim Holm, witnesses said fireworks had been used to create a homemade “sparkler bomb.”

The device was apparently lit and then fell over.

Holm says one victim sustained facial and leg trauma in the explosion that followed. He says the man suffered the most injury to his jaw.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and medevaced the victim to a Seattle hospital early Tuesday morning.

Holm says firework-related incidents as severe as this one are not common in Haines.

KHNS was not able to check on the condition of the victim because the fire department did not release his name.

Editor’s note: This report will be updated with more information as we receive it.