Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Victim suffers significant injuries in fireworks-related accident in Haines

Posted On Jul 05 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A fireworks-related accident in Haines the night before the Fourth of July left one person with significant injuries.

Local EMS responded to the scene near Jones Point.

According to firefighter Tim Holm, witnesses said fireworks had been used to create a homemade “sparkler bomb.”

The device was apparently lit and then fell over.

Holm says one victim sustained facial and leg trauma in the explosion that followed. He says the man suffered the most injury to his jaw.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and medevaced the victim to a Seattle hospital early Tuesday morning.

Holm says firework-related incidents as severe as this one are not common in Haines.

KHNS was not able to check on the condition of the victim because the fire department did not release his name.

 

Editor’s note: This report will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author

Leave a Comment

Recent Post

KHNS News – July 5, 2017

Posted On Jul 05 2017
This phase two concept was endorsed by the planning commission and many of the residents at a recent meeting. But engineers have some adjustments to make before moving the design planning forward. (PND Engineers)

Haines harbor expansion sport ramp, uplands planning begins

Posted On Jul 05 2017

Nearly 70 teams paddle the Yukon River in "Race to the Midnight Sun"

Posted On Jul 05 2017
A patriotic float in the Haines parade.

Photos: Haines and Skagway Fourth of July

Posted On Jul 05 2017
A recreation center expansion conceptual design from Architects Alaska.

Skagway Assembly to consider recreation center tax increase ballot question

Posted On Jul 05 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.