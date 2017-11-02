Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Snow forecast predicts avalanche dangers

Posted On Nov 02 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Haines skiier heads out into the backcountry. (Abbey Collins)

As winter descends near Haines, adventurers face weak snowpack and avalanche danger.

This year, the first avalanche reported near Haines was a close call.

 “A snowboarder coming down near Nahadini triggered a significant avalanche that probably could have buried the person had he been caught,” said Haines Avalanche Center Director Erik Stevens.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Stevens is driving the Al-Can: he’s headed to an avalanche conference in Anchorage. He’s worried about the unusually poor snow conditions he’s seeing in Haines Pass.

“Normally, we have a much stronger, thicker snowpack by this time of year. I’ve been forecasting in Haines for seven years now. I don’t think I’ve seen it set up quite like this before, where it’s so thin, so early on,” he said. “Typically, that leads to some pretty big avalanche concerns as winter goes along.”

October had half its usual precipitation. he says. In Haines Pass, there are less than two feet of snow above the treeline where usually, there’d be three to five feet.

Thin snow could create danger later in the season.

When temperatures plummet at the surface, snow underneath can grow together into “facets” — big, hollow crystals that don’t hold weight well.

“It forms a weak layer, which can persist for weeks, or even months after it’s been buried by future snowstorms,” Stevens said. 

His recommendations for people who want to get into the backcountry? Make sure everyone wears — and knows how to use — a beacon, shovel, and probe. Stay away from weak looking snow. If you’re less experienced, stay off slopes more than 30 degrees.

“For now we’re advising general caution,” he said. “People should be expecting avalanche danger.”

The Avalanche Center will start making forecasts in a few weeks, he said, when more people are out gathering snow observations.

“Even if you don’t really know anything about snow or snow pack or avalanches you can still submit useful data,” he said. “Just knowing what you saw while you’re out there. Was it snowing? Is it windy? Was the snow hard or dee and powdery? Any amount of detail you can provide is really helpful.”

Skiiers, snowboarders, snow-machiners, snowshoers and more can submit observations here.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

New member joins school board

Posted On Nov 03 2017

KHNS News - Nov. 3, 2017

Posted On Nov 03 2017
The tidelands under Skagway's Broadway dock (pictured) and ore dock are at stake in a possible new lease with the tourist railroad that controls much of the port. (Emily Files)

Skagway assembly will hold weekend retreat to address tidelands negotiations with railroad

Posted On Nov 03 2017

KHNS News – Nov. 2, 2017

Posted On Nov 02 2017

Engineer presents conceptual designs for Portage Cove Harbor boat launch project

Posted On Nov 02 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.