Skagway loses another cruise docking due to limited space after rockslides

Posted On Sep 13 2017
By :
The Explorer of the Seas moored at the railroad dock in 2016. Use of the railroad dock is restricted for the rest of the season following recent rockslides. (Emily Files)

Skagway is set to lose another cruise docking as the season comes to a close.

The Celebrity Solstice is re-routing to Icy Strait on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

It’s the third ship Skagway has lost due to rockslides near the town’s biggest cruise dock.

The railroad dock has been used in a limited capacity ever since the most recent slide on Sept. 5. That means Skagway only has room for three ships.

Next Tuesday was supposed to be a four-ship day. But because of the restricted room in Skagway, the Celebrity Solstice is stopping in Hoonah instead.

Skagway’s last four-ship day on the calendar is Sept. 20. The docking arrangement for that day has not been announced.

Haines was the beneficiary of Skagway’s docking limitations this week and last. The Star Princess was diverted the day of the Sept. 5 rockslide. The Coral Princess switched to Haines Sept. 12.

