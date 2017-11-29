Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Assembly will hold special meeting on issues related to White Pass lease and MOU

The Skagway Assembly will hold a special meeting Thursday, with just a couple things on the agenda.

Part of the discussion will be held in executive session. During that time, the assembly will talk with the borough attorney about possible legal issues related to the tidelands lease with the Pacific and Arctic Railway and Navigation Company – the White Pass lease – and subleases.

The group will come out of executive session to discuss Mayor Monica Carlson’s veto of assembly action on a Memorandum of Understanding with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.

Last week, the assembly voted unanimously to approve the draft MOU. But the next day, Carlson vetoed that motion. She said she was concerned that new information about a sublease with the Alaska Development and Export Authority wasn’t addressed in the MOU.

AIDEA subleases property from the city, through White Pass. There is uncertainty around the future of AIDEA’s involvement on the waterfront.

The special meeting is Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in assembly chambers.

