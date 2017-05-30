Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway Assembly to consider letters of interest for vacant seat

Posted On May 30 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Skagway City Hall and Museum. (Greta Mart)

At a meeting Wednesday, the Skagway Assembly will consider five letters of interest for a vacant assembly seat.

The position opened at the beginning of May, when the assembly accepted Angela Grieser’s resignation.

Five residents have expressed interest in the position. They are Candace Cahill, Monica Carlson, Nathan Helmer, Karl Klupar and Dominic Rotier.

Two of the interested residents are particularly young. Helmer, a telecom technician, is 21 years old.

Rotier is 19-years-old. He runs a delivery business with his mother.

Carlson is operating manager at Skagway Streetcar Company and previously served as a city council member.

Klupar is a longtime resident and owner of the Historic Skagway Inn.

Cahill is a former EMT who participates in several community organizations. In her letter of interest, Cahill says she’s been a Skagway resident since 1998.

The deadline to submit letters of interest was extended from May 15 to May 30. But no additional residents applied.

The assembly is set to make an official appointment at their regular meeting Thursday. The resident chosen to fill the seat will serve until the October election.

An Assembly of the Whole committee will discuss the letters of interest Wednesday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.

