Skagway assembly to appoint newest member

The Skagway Assembly is poised to appoint a new member this week.

At its regular meeting Thursday, the group will decide who will fill the position left open by assembly member Angela Grieser at the beginning of May.

Five residents expressed interest in the position.

Also at the meeting, the public will have the chance to weigh in on the 35 percent design plan for a new solid waste, recycling and public works facility.

The assembly will vote on whether to adopt the plans, recommended by the Solid Waste Advisory Committee earlier this month.

They are also set to discuss the Army Corps of Engineers Gateway Permit. The Gateway Project includes cleaning up legacy contamination in the ore basin and dock replacement and enhancement. That was put on hold after voters rejected a tidelands lease between the municipality and White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad in 2015.

Also on the agenda is a discussion about a meeting the municipality requested with White Pass. They want to work with the company toward making necessary port improvements. That’s to ensure Skagway can continue to accommodate larger cruise ships.

At the end of the meeting, the group will go into executive session for the annual evaluation of borough manager Scott Hahn.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.