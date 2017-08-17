Second candidate files as write-in for Skagway Assembly

Skagway’s pool of candidates for borough assembly is a little bigger.

Dewey McCracken is now one of two people running for two open seats. McCracken filed as a write-in candidate Thursday.

He is a longtime Skagway resident who graduated from the local high school and has held several jobs around town. McCracken is now retired, and says the assembly could benefit from having a retiree at the dais.

“I don’t have any ax to grind as far as who I work for or what business I’m in, or anything like that,” says McCracken. “So maybe my point of view might be a different point-of-view. And maybe a little sobering senior outlook on some questions.”

McCracken says he’s also interested in improving public safety.

“I think that maybe we need to take a good hard look at how we approach security for not only the local residents but the visitors and the summer workers,” says McCracken.

One other Skagway resident is on the ballot for assembly. Dan Henry resigned from his position in the local government last year, in order to report to federal prison. Henry was sentenced on federal tax charges last summer.

Mark Schaefer is running for a third two-year mayoral term. He is currently unopposed.

Four residents have put their name in for two open seats on the school board. Chezare Doxey Leipold, Heather Rodig and Denise Sager have filed for the positions. Cara Cosgrove is running for re-election.

The deadline to file as a write-in candidate in Skagway is Sept. 29. The municipal election will be held Oct. 3.

In Haines, the candidate filing deadline is Monday, August 21.