Rockslide near Skagway cruise dock causes two ships to relocate

Posted On Aug 26 2017
The slide adjacent to Skagway’s railroad dock. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Cremata)

A rockslide close to a Skagway cruise dock Saturday morning caused two ships to relocate. No one was injured, according to officials.

The slide took place at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a steep cliff neighboring Skagway’s railroad dock. Two ships, the Island Princess and Volendam, were moored there. Passengers had not yet disembarked when the slide occurred.

The White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is Skagway’s cruise terminal operator and owns the railroad dock.

White Pass official Tyler Rose said some of the debris made it onto the dock, despite barriers in place to protect the facility from this type of event. A railing shielding the dock was damaged. Beyond that, Rose said damage was minimal.

Rose said geotechnical engineers were assessing the area to determine whether the dock can be re-opened to the ships and the public.

The slide happened to take place on one of Skagway’s slower ship days, when there was dock space available to move the affected ships.

The two ships were eventually tied up to the ore and Broadway docks. The relocation affected tour companies in both Skagway and Haines.

This story has been updated. 

