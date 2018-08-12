UPDATE: According to local authorities, Valentino Burattin was found in stable condition Sunday evening.

Haines Police are looking for a Klukwan resident who went missing this weekend.

Police sent out an alert around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They said an active search and rescue is taking place for 74-year-old Valentino Burattin.

The local police and fire department are working with Alaska State Troopers to conduct the search on the Upper Porcupine Rd., and the area near Sunshine Mountain, about 26 miles north of Haines.

Police say Burrattin reportedly went berry picking in the area on Friday. But he has not returned.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area. Anyone with information about Burattin’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 907-766-2121.