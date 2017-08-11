Northern Lynn Canal Fisheries Update: Aug. 11, 2017

Sunny weather in the Northern Lynn Canal is good for humans, but bad for fish harvests. Fish and Game Biologist Mark Sogge says while numbers are getting better, the sockeye catch for commercial gillnetters remains below average. KHNS’s Abbey Collins talked to Sogge about the latest harvest numbers, his outlook on meeting escapement goals, and about how the closure of king salmon retention has yet to impact net fisheries. The conversation was recorded Friday afternoon.

