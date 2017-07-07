Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

New Policy for Online Comments

Posted On Jul 07 2017
The KHNS website has a new commenting system which we hope will discourage anonymous comments. Commenters are now required to sign in to their Facebook or Google Plus account before posting. We hope this encourages a civil dialogue. Comments are still monitored by KHNS staff and may be removed for foul language or personal attacks. Our general rule for commenting is that if it couldn’t be aired on the radio because of language or a personal attack, we won’t allow it on our website or Facebook page. Comments on KHNS news stories are monitored by KHNS news staff only. Comments on other areas of our site may be monitored by any KHNS staff member. As with our Facebook page, statements expressed by others on our website do not necessarily reflect the views of KHNS-FM staff or board of directors and and the licensee, Lynn Canal Broadcasting, and are not an attempt to support or endorse political candidates or views. If you have any questions regarding this policy, please contact general manager Kay Clements or News Director Emily Files at 907-766-2020.

Thank  you for supporting public media in the Upper Lynn Canal.

