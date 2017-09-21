Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Lynn Canal Voice: A conversation with candidates for Haines School Board

Posted On Sep 21 2017
The Haines Borough has taken out more than $18 million in bonds to pay for a new school and renovations. (Emily Files)

The Haines School. (Emily Files)

There are three candidates for four open seats on the Haines School Board. And, they’re all incumbents. Two of those candidates – Sara Chapell and Anne Marie Palmieri — joined reporter Abbey Collins on the KHNS News public affairs show Lynn Canal Voice. The candidates discussed tough budget decisions, the search for a new superintendent, and other issues facing the Haines School right now.

