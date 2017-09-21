Lynn Canal Voice: A conversation with candidates for Haines School Board

There are three candidates for four open seats on the Haines School Board. And, they’re all incumbents. Two of those candidates – Sara Chapell and Anne Marie Palmieri — joined reporter Abbey Collins on the KHNS News public affairs show Lynn Canal Voice. The candidates discussed tough budget decisions, the search for a new superintendent, and other issues facing the Haines School right now.

This program will be rebroadcast on Saturday, September 23 at noon.