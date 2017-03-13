Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines manager shortlist down to 3 after candidate withdraws from consideration

Posted On Mar 13 2017
Patrick Jordan, Debra Schnabel, and Brad Ryan are the three candidates remaining on the assembly's shortlist.

The list of finalists for the Haines borough manager job is one person shorter.

Gene Green has withdrawn his name from consideration. He was one of four applicants the borough assembly shortlisted last week.

Green is currently a project manager in Oregon City. He has more than 30 years of municipal administration experience, including a stint as Unalaska assistant city manager in the 1990s.

Green did not give a reason for withdrawing his application.

The other three finalists include two locals and one Lower 48 candidate with Alaska experience.

Brad Ryan is the Haines public facilities director currently serving as interim manager.

Debra Schnabel is the Haines Chamber of Commerce director and a former assembly member.

Patrick Jordan is administrator for a county of about 30,000 people in Michigan. He worked in municipal administration in Bristol Bay and Unalaska.

At a meeting Tuesday, the assembly is set to decide whether it wants to conduct preliminary interviews with the three candidates.

  1. Thom Ely March 13, 2017 at 3:47 pm Reply

    Gene Green is obviously the only smart one of the bunch. Apparently he read the newspaper accounts and did the math. The average lifespan of a Haines Borough Manager hovers at one year. You have to admit that it would be great to have a manager named “Mean” Gene Green…

