Haines facilities director named finalist for Dillingham city manager job

Haines’ public facilities director is a finalist for a city manager job in Dillingham.

Brad Ryan served as Haines’ interim manager twice in recent years. He applied for the permanent position in March and was one of two finalists.

The Haines Assembly ultimately chose another local candidate, Debra Schnabel. The decision was controversial. Ryan had the vocal support of many borough staff members and residents. One assembly member and a couple borough employees resigned, at least in part, because of the manager decision.

Schnabel took over as manager in early June. Since then, Ryan has stepped back into his job as public facilities director. In that role, he oversees major projects like the small boat harbor expansion.

Ryan is now one of three finalists for the Dillingham city manager position. The other contenders are the current city managers of Seldovia and Whittier.