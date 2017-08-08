Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines facilities director named finalist for Dillingham city manager job

Posted On Aug 08 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Interim Manager Brad Ryan. (Emily Files)

Brad Ryan served as Haines interim manager twice. (Emily Files)

Haines’ public facilities director is a finalist for a city manager job in Dillingham.

Brad Ryan served as Haines’ interim manager twice in recent years. He applied for the permanent position in March and was one of two finalists.

The Haines Assembly ultimately chose another local candidate, Debra Schnabel. The decision was controversial. Ryan had the vocal support of many borough staff members and residents. One assembly member and a couple borough employees resigned, at least in part, because of the manager decision.

Schnabel took over as manager in early June. Since then, Ryan has stepped back into his job as public facilities director. In that role, he oversees major projects like the small boat harbor expansion.

Ryan is now one of three finalists for the Dillingham city manager position. The other contenders are the current city managers of Seldovia and Whittier.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

State revokes Skagway police chief's certification, but he's still on the job

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Incumbent mayoral candidate Mark Schaefer. (Emily Files)

Skagway and Haines mayors file for re-election

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Tourists walk on the cruise ship dock towards Haines' Fort Seward. (Emily Files)

Alaska Municipal League summer conference comes to Haines next week

Posted On Aug 08 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.