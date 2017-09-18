Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines area moose hunt off to a quick start

Three moose in the Chilkat Valley photographed during the 2016 survey. (Carl Koch)

The Haines area moose hunt is moving quickly.

Fourteen moose have been harvested since the hunt opened Friday.

Two animals were sub-legal.

Fish and Game biologist Carl Koch says this is the same number of moose that were harvested this time last year. Koch asks hunters to take their time and continue to look for legal animals.

Hunters have harvested 12 legal moose. That includes one spike fork, one over 50 inches, and 10 three brow tine.

Fish and Game is limiting the harvest to 20-25 moose. The official cutoff for the hunt is Oct. 7.

