Ferry cancellations disrupt weekend basketball in Haines and Skagway

Posted On Jan 06 2017
Two ferries canceled due to weather conditions disrupted the weekend basketball schedules in Haines and Skagway.

In Haines, the girls and boys teams were set to play their first home games of the season Friday and Saturday against Petersburg.

But, the visiting team’s arrival was delayed after the MV Aurora’s Friday sailings in the Northern Lynn Canal were canceled. The ferry didn’t sail due to high winds, heavy seas and freezing spray.

The Aurora’s Sunday sailings were also been cancelled due to forecasted high winds.

The cancellation also prevented Juneau’s Thunder Mountain team from making it to the Don Hather basketball tournament in Skagway this weekend. That means four teams will be competing against the Panthers.

Flights in and out of Haines and Skagway were also canceled Friday due to weather.

The Haines games have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, girls play at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the boys play at noon, immediately followed by the girls.

