Break-in at Haines clinic causes morning closure

The Haines SEARHC clinic was broken into sometime between closing Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

Haines Police have notified first responders in the community in case any potentially dangerous drugs were taken that could result in emergencies. The clinic is still assessing what was stolen.

Clinic Administrator Pat Hefley said it appeared that the emergency room was most damaged by the break-in. He said it didn’t look like the perpetrator got into the pharmacy.

The break-in caused the clinic to delay opening by two hours Friday morning.

By about 11 a.m. Friday, Hefley said business was back to normal. He said damaged areas were cleaned up and supplies that looked to be taken were getting restocked.

Police encourage anyone who has information that may relate to the case to contact the department.