White Pass lease, floating dock discussion to continue at Skagway Assembly meeting

The Skagway Assembly will continue its discussion of a new waterfront lease and a floating dock project at a meeting Thursday.

The last time the assembly met, members were frustrated by the slow progress of the proposed tidelands lease with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.

“I think we’ve talked about it quite often that it’s a discussion we shouldn’t be rushing,” said Steve Burnham Jr. “And I feel like we clearly haven’t rushed over last three weeks because we haven’t done anything.”

The assembly negotiating team has since met with White Pass and will discuss contract revisions at Thursday’s meeting.

The city is working with a tight timeframe to install a new floating dock for larger cruise ships. The new, 15-year lease with White Pass would clear the way for that infrastructure.

A draft request for proposals that would instigate design work on the dock is on the assembly agenda.

The assembly will also hold a second hearing on an ordinance that would establish regulations for panhandling. It would restrict that activity in the historic district and forbid ‘aggressive’ panhandling.

There is a planned closed-door session to talk about a proposed settlement in a utility rate case. Skagway intervened in the case involving Alaska Power and Telephone’s proposal to increase power utility fees.

Solid waste utility rates are also up for discussion Thursday. A committee is recommending the city increase those charges by 9.5 percent beginning in January. The recommendation is based on a utility rate study.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.