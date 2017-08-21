Uber regs, Lutak Dock on Haines Assembly agenda

The Haines Assembly this week will consider an ordinance establishing what little regulation is allowed on companies like Uber and Lyft. If approved, drivers for the networks would need a borough business license and would be required to pay local sales tax. The ordinance also eases the barrier to entry for prospective taxi companies by reducing insurance requirements.

The assembly will also decide whether to make service area financing more flexible. The proposal would align code with charter and allow the borough to use more than property taxes to fund service areas. This will be pertinent as the assembly considers whether to establish a new police service area.

There is a public hearing on an ordinance that would make official the assembly’s decision to reduce the mayor salary. The assembly voted for that cut in the FY 18 budget. It lowers mayoral pay from $15,000 to $6,000 annually, starting after the October election.

The question of how to pay for Lutak Dock comes up in manager Debra Schnabel’s report to the assembly. Borough staff recommend the group endorse a less ideal, but cheaper dock renovation.

Previously, the assembly supported to a $37 million encapsulation design. But staff say they may have more success getting federal funding with a $21 million design. That plan would replace the dock with berthing dolphins.

The assembly is also set to conduct Schnabel’s three-month evaluation. Schnabel requested the review take place in public rather than in executive session.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.