Trooper leadership to visit Haines, address questions about closure of local post

Posted On Sep 20 2017
After months of uncertainty, Haines leaders will have the chance to meet face-to-face with the director the Alaska State Troopers.

Borough officials have struggled to form a plan after AST closed its Haines-based post early this year. Haines still has a wildlife trooper, but it’s unclear how much emergency response service he can provide.

The trooper was the main law enforcement officer serving outlying areas of the borough. The local police department is budgeted to serve only the Haines townsite.

The assembly has considered expanding the police service area to include the neighborhoods previously reliant on the trooper. But outer borough residents are skeptical of that idea.

Borough Manager Debra Schnabel requested trooper leadership visit town to discuss the situation. State Trooper Colonel Hans Brinke confirmed that he will be in Haines for an assembly meeting on Sept. 26. Wildlife Trooper Colonel Steve Hall may also attend.

This story has been updated with information from Colonel Brinke. 

