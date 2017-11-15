Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway boat freed from rocks after ferry mishap

Posted On Nov 15 2017
By :
Comments: 3

Three Alaska Power and Telephone workers were rescued Monday after their boat ran aground six miles south of Skagway, according to a report from the Alaska State Troopers.

Employees Lance Caldwell, Cory Nelson, and Jordan Frost were returning from winter shut-off work on the Kasidaya hydropower plant around 3:30 p.m when their boat ended up on the rocks. But, Darren Belisle, AP&T’s Power operations manager for Upper Lynn Canal, said it wasn’t their fault.

The unwitting M/V Columbia (AMH

“Our boat captain headed down there to pick ‘em up, and the state ferry was going by at the same time and had a weird wave hit ’em and turn ‘em sideways and got stuck on the beach,” Belisle said.

No one was hurt, but the workers couldn’t free themselves.

 “The boat’s big enough that with the outgoing tide, couldn’t keep up and get it,” he said. “So we just called search and rescue to yank us off the beach.” 

Six rescue volunteers did just that. They got the 26-foot skiff off the rocks, and Nelson, Caldwell, and Frost drove it back to Skagway without incident.

According to the Alaska Marine Highway sailing calendar, the M/V Columbia was on its way from Haines to Skagway around the time of the reported incident. 

 

Clarification: A previous version of this story said AMH records showed the M/V Columbia was the likely culprit. The ferry schedule shows the boat was sailing through the area at the time of the incident, but the Department of Transportation doesn’t have any records of the incident itself. 

About the Author
  1. Bobby November 17, 2017 at 10:04 am Reply

    I’m still trying to figure out what records you are speaking of, the Columbia was in Sitka on Tuesday!!!!

    • Bobby November 17, 2017 at 10:12 am Reply

      My apologies. I was completely wrong, and see the incident happened on Monday and not Tuesday.

  2. Bobby November 17, 2017 at 10:03 am Reply

    You may want to do some more research and offer an apology to the fine people of the Columbia.
    No AMHS vessels were in North Lynne Canal on Tuesday, 14 November 2017. You need to get your facts straight.

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Nov. 17, 2017

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Skagway's city hall and museum. (Greta Mart)

Skagway assembly set to discuss White Pass MOU at Tuesday meeting

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Photographers take pictures of eagles feeding on salmon in the Chilkat River. (Emily Files)

Eagle numbers soar near Haines, while visitors to annual festival fall

Posted On Nov 17 2017

AMCO moves forward with regulations that could prohibit cocktail sales at Alaska distilleries

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Haines Assembly will meet to comment on proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber sale

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.

Support KHNS News