Skagway and Haines mayors file for re-election

The mayors of Haines and Skagway are seeking re-election.

Haines mayor Jan Hill and Skagway mayor Mark Schaefer have declared their intentions to run in the Oct. 3 election.

About a week into the candidate filing period, they are two of a handful of residents who have put in paperwork.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Haines residents Sean Maidy and Diana Lapham filed for assembly.

Maidy was appointed to a vacant seat in June. Lapham served on the assembly until fall of 2016, when she lost a bid for re-election.

There will be at least three Haines Assembly seats up for grabs. All six could be available, depending on the results of the Aug. 15 special recall election.

There are also four school board seats on the Haines ballot.

In Skagway, as of Tuesday, only one person besides Schaefer had declared candidacy. Cara Cosgrove will run for re-election to the school board.

There are two school board and two assembly seats opening in Skagway.

People interested in running for Skagway elected office have until Aug. 14 to turn in their paperwork. Haines candidates have until Aug. 21.