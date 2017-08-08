Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Skagway and Haines mayors file for re-election

Posted On Aug 08 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Incumbent mayoral candidate Mark Schaefer. (Emily Files)

Skagway Mayor Mark Schaefer at a candidate forum in 2015. (Emily Files)

The mayors of Haines and Skagway are seeking re-election.

Haines mayor Jan Hill and Skagway mayor Mark Schaefer have declared their intentions to run in the Oct. 3 election.

About a week into the candidate filing period, they are two of a handful of residents who have put in paperwork.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Haines residents Sean Maidy and Diana Lapham filed for assembly.

Maidy was appointed to a vacant seat in June. Lapham served on the assembly until fall of 2016, when she lost a bid for re-election.

There will be at least three Haines Assembly seats up for grabs. All six could be available, depending on the results of the Aug. 15 special recall election.

There are also four school board seats on the Haines ballot.

In Skagway, as of Tuesday, only one person besides Schaefer had declared candidacy. Cara Cosgrove will run for re-election to the school board.

There are two school board and two assembly seats opening in Skagway.

People interested in running for Skagway elected office have until Aug. 14 to turn in their paperwork. Haines candidates have until Aug. 21.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

State revokes Skagway police chief's certification, but he's still on the job

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Tourists walk on the cruise ship dock towards Haines' Fort Seward. (Emily Files)

Alaska Municipal League summer conference comes to Haines next week

Posted On Aug 08 2017
Interim Manager Brad Ryan. (Emily Files)

Haines facilities director named finalist for Dillingham city manager job

Posted On Aug 08 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.