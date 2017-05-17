Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

One more applicant for Skagway Assembly vacancy

Posted On May 17 2017
By :
Comment: 0

There is one more applicant for an open Skagway Assembly seat, but it’s not clear whether her letter of interest will count.

Candace Cahill thought she had submitted a letter of interest by the deadline Monday. But later, she found that a technical glitch stopped the email from sending.

Borough Clerk Emily Deach says it will be up to the assembly to decide whether to include Cahill in the list of interested applicants. The assembly is set to discuss the appointment at its meeting Thursday evening.

There are four other applicants: Dominic Rotier, Nathan Helmer, Monica Carlson and Karl Klupar.

In her letter of interest, Cahill describes her community involvement as a 20-year resident of Skagway. She was an EMT and participates in the Emblem, Eagles and Elks clubs.

Cahill writes that the town needs a diverse group of people on the assembly. She also notes that it is important for women to be represented in the borough’s leadership.

Angela Grieser was the only woman on the assembly. She resigned earlier this month and it is her seat that is up for appointment.

KHNS could not reach Cahill for further comment by deadline for this story.

