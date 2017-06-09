Letters of interest for vacant Haines Assembly seat due Monday

Residents interested in serving on the Haines Borough Assembly once again have an opportunity to apply.

The deadline for letters of interest to fill Margaret Friedenauer’s assembly seat is Monday at 5 p.m.

It will be the second assembly appointment in a matter of weeks. Former Mayor Stephanie Scott was appointed to Mike Case’s seat earlier this month.

Case stepped down after a controversial manager hire decision. Friedenauer cited the contentious political climate.

Case’s term was up this fall. Friedenauer’s didn’t expire until 2018. But both assembly appointees will only serve until this October’s election.

Seven residents applied for the seat that Scott was appointed to. As of Friday afternoon, two of the same people had turned in letters of interest for Friedenauer’s seat. They are Don Turner Jr. and Sean Maidy.

Turner is leading a recall campaign to oust three assembly members.

Maidy an apartment complex manager who says his interest in local politics grew over the past year.

Letters of interest can be turned in to the Haines Borough Clerk before 5 p.m. Monday.

