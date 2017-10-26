Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines snowmachine tour application goes to special meeting

Posted On Oct 26 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Snowmachiners compete in the Alcan 200. A new tour application would take visitors on snowmachine trips in the Chilkat Valley. (Emily Files)

Snowmachiners compete in the Alcan 200. A new tour application would take visitors on snowmachine trips in the Chilkat Valley. (Emily Files)

The Haines Assembly scheduled a special meeting to discuss a new winter tour permit that drew opposition from some residents.

Alaska Mountain Guides is seeking approval to run snowmachine and backcountry ski tours in several Upper Valley locations.

After hearing from a few residents, AMG owner Sean Gaffney said he would remove the Jarvis Glacier area from the permit application. He said he doesn’t want to affect other user groups.

“The areas that we included in the permit application were such that they would allow us to stay away from other user groups,” Gaffney said. “There’s enough different areas in there that if we encounter groups in one area, we could move to another and try to respect everybody that’s out there.”

But some Upper Valley residents still had concerns. Jessica Plachta said the tours could encroach on her favorite cross-country skiing spot near the Little Salmon/Tsirku flats. She says the area is home to trumpeter swans and eagles that would be spooked by snowmachines.

“It’s our reason for living up there, pure and simple,” said Plachta. “It’s our reason for being there. So please, don’t take it away from us. Don’t ruin it.”

Scott Sundberg said the new tours might also conflict with his winter recreation business.

The assembly will hold a longer discussion about the tour permit at a committee-of-the-whole meeting on Nov. 29.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Oct. 27, 2017

Posted On Oct 27 2017
Photographer James Norman shared this picture of eagles along the Chilkat River.

Fall eagle forecast on the rise

Posted On Oct 27 2017
Haines Police Chief Heath Scott holds up the Narcan nasal spray he carries with him. Narcan is used to counteract opioid overdoses. (Emily Files)

Haines Assembly resists rebranding public safety commission in response to drug crisis

Posted On Oct 27 2017

Future of empty lot in downtown Haines to be revisited

Posted On Oct 27 2017
Paul Berry, manager of Gustavus's Disposal and Recycling Center, stands atop bales of municipal solid waste buried at the city's landfill site. (Jacob Resneck)

Talking Trash: Isolated Gustavus deals with national park-sized garbage problem

Posted On Oct 26 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.