Yukon’s territorial government declared a climate emergency this month. What started as a milquetoast motion turned into a strong message that the Yukon Territory isn’t afraid to get out in front on climate leadership.

The Yukon government initially considered a passive motion that acknowledged the region’s experience of unprecedented climate change. New Democratic Party Leader Kate White said that wasn’t enough. The Yukon needed to declare a climate emergency. She didn’t expect her progressive amendment to pass.

“It surprised me actually,” White said.

“It was voted on unanimously and it passed.”

White says the declaration carries real weight–it means climate change will be a factor in future government decision making. To what degree is hard to quantify.

She says it’s important for governments to acknowledge climate change, but northern governments in particular. Climate change happens faster in high latitude regions.

“So whether you’re in Yukon or Alaska, we understand more than a lot of people, especially our southern cousins, why there’s an issue with climate right now,” she said.

She says the action was sparked in part by global youth movements. She says watching those movements spread gave her hope that government could take on the issue and lead by example.

“We’re signaling to other governments levels of government, you should follow suit because the decisions you make affects your neighbors,” she said.

“It’s not just what happens in Yukon that affects Yukon, it’s decisions that are made in Australia that affect us. Decisions we make here affect you next door. Decisions you make affect us and others.”

White says that when it comes to climate change there is no room for compromise. The unanimous vote from members of the Yukon legislative assembly is a strong sign that leaders across the territory agree.