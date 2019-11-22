Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the shooting of two black bears in a residential area of Haines. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning on Cathedral View Drive.

Megan Peters, the Communications Director for the Department of Public Safety, says that the bears reportedly broke into a vehicle with animal feed in it. Initially the bears were shooed away. When they returned later, the resident shot both bears, killing one. The other bear ran off into the woods.

Wildlife troopers attempted to locate the injured bear but were unsuccessful. They have suspended the search.

Peters says it appears the animal feed was secure in the vehicle. Wildlife troopers are investigating whether or not the shooting was in defense of life or property.