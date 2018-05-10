Two veterinarians are scheduled to hold clinics in Haines and Skagway in May.

A veterinary clinic will be held in Skagway, May 17th-19th.

The first 3 days will be for spays and neuters and the last day will be for regular appointments.

The clinic is being held at the impound facility in the public safety building located at 17th and State Street. The entrance is in the back of the building.

The Paws and Claws Animal Shelter has some financial assistance available for spays and neuters.

Those interested in learning more or making an appointment can call Paws and Claws.

Vets will also be in Haines May 23-26, performing spays and neuter and other procedures on the 26.

Those interested can call HARK for more information.

Appointments will be held at the gas station building across from the post office.

HARK does have some financial assistance for spay and neuters.

Appointments with Dr. Phil Meyer and Dr. Jack Morris will be by appointment only.

Haines Animal Rescue Kennel: 907-766-3334

Paws and Claws Animal Shelter in Skagway: 907-612-0727