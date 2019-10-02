Voters cast ballots in Haines at the Chilkat Center. (Emily Files)

Three newcomers were elected to the Haines borough assembly. According to unofficial results Gabe Thomas, Paul Rogers and Zephyr Sincerny received the most votes in a 5-way race for three open seats. The 72 absentee and question ballots that have yet to be counted will not change the outcome of the election.

Lindsey Dixon, Shelly Sloper and Tracy Wirak were elected to the school board in an uncontested race.

There were two propositions on the Haines ballot this year. A proposition to implement a two percent sales tax on alcohol failed, but a similar proposition implementing a two percent sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products passed. 

In Skagway, Mayor Andrew Cremata ran unopposed and was re-elected. Dustin Stone and incumbent Orion Hanson were elected to the Skagway Borough Assembly. The 24 absentee and questioned ballots are not enough to change the outcome of the election. 

Jamie Bricker and Chezare Leipold were elected to the Skagway School Board. 

The election canvass and certification of the final results will take place on Thursday in Skagway and next Tuesday in Haines. 

Skagway Unofficial Results

Mayor
Andrew Cremata     274
Write-Ins     34

Borough Assembly
Sam Bass     166
Orion Hanson   234
Dustin Stone     229
Write-Ins     4

School Board
Jaime Bricker     299
Chezare Leipold     276
Write-Ins     10

 

Haines Unofficial Results

Borough Assembly
Sean Gaffney    320
Sally Mcguire    328
Paul Rogerson     467
Zephyr Sincerny    429
Gabe Thomas    572
Write-ins    0

School Board
Lindsey Dixon    614
Shelly Sloper    686 
Tracy Wirak    636
Write-ins     4
Heather Lende: 483
Tom Morphet: 423

Proposition 1
YES    402
NO     650

Proposition 2
YES    575
NO     476