Three newcomers were elected to the Haines borough assembly. According to unofficial results Gabe Thomas, Paul Rogers and Zephyr Sincerny received the most votes in a 5-way race for three open seats. The 72 absentee and question ballots that have yet to be counted will not change the outcome of the election.

Lindsey Dixon, Shelly Sloper and Tracy Wirak were elected to the school board in an uncontested race.

There were two propositions on the Haines ballot this year. A proposition to implement a two percent sales tax on alcohol failed, but a similar proposition implementing a two percent sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products passed.

In Skagway, Mayor Andrew Cremata ran unopposed and was re-elected. Dustin Stone and incumbent Orion Hanson were elected to the Skagway Borough Assembly. The 24 absentee and questioned ballots are not enough to change the outcome of the election.

Jamie Bricker and Chezare Leipold were elected to the Skagway School Board.

The election canvass and certification of the final results will take place on Thursday in Skagway and next Tuesday in Haines.

Skagway Unofficial Results

Mayor

Andrew Cremata 274

Write-Ins 34

Borough Assembly

Sam Bass 166

Orion Hanson 234

Dustin Stone 229

Write-Ins 4

School Board

Jaime Bricker 299

Chezare Leipold 276

Write-Ins 10

Haines Unofficial Results

Borough Assembly

Sean Gaffney 320

Sally Mcguire 328

Paul Rogerson 467

Zephyr Sincerny 429

Gabe Thomas 572

Write-ins 0

School Board

Lindsey Dixon 614

Shelly Sloper 686

Tracy Wirak 636

Write-ins 4

Heather Lende: 483

Tom Morphet: 423

Proposition 1

YES 402

NO 650



Proposition 2

YES 575

NO 476

