Three newcomers were elected to the Haines borough assembly. According to unofficial results Gabe Thomas, Paul Rogers and Zephyr Sincerny received the most votes in a 5-way race for three open seats. The 72 absentee and question ballots that have yet to be counted will not change the outcome of the election.
Lindsey Dixon, Shelly Sloper and Tracy Wirak were elected to the school board in an uncontested race.
There were two propositions on the Haines ballot this year. A proposition to implement a two percent sales tax on alcohol failed, but a similar proposition implementing a two percent sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products passed.
In Skagway, Mayor Andrew Cremata ran unopposed and was re-elected. Dustin Stone and incumbent Orion Hanson were elected to the Skagway Borough Assembly. The 24 absentee and questioned ballots are not enough to change the outcome of the election.
Jamie Bricker and Chezare Leipold were elected to the Skagway School Board.
The election canvass and certification of the final results will take place on Thursday in Skagway and next Tuesday in Haines.
Skagway Unofficial Results
Mayor
Andrew Cremata 274
Write-Ins 34
Borough Assembly
Sam Bass 166
Orion Hanson 234
Dustin Stone 229
Write-Ins 4
School Board
Jaime Bricker 299
Chezare Leipold 276
Write-Ins 10
Haines Unofficial Results
Borough Assembly
Sean Gaffney 320
Sally Mcguire 328
Paul Rogerson 467
Zephyr Sincerny 429
Gabe Thomas 572
Write-ins 0
School Board
Lindsey Dixon 614
Shelly Sloper 686
Tracy Wirak 636
Write-ins 4
Heather Lende: 483
Tom Morphet: 423
Proposition 1
YES 402
NO 650
Proposition 2
YES 575
NO 476