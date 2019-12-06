The U.S. Forest Service will host a Roadless Rule Public meeting and Subsistence meeting in Haines on Saturday in response to a local request. The federal agency met with communities all over Southeast Alaska over the last month.

They will explain why they are pursuing a full exemption to the federal Roadless Rule, what the process is, and how the public can participate. During a previous comment period most of the public supported maintaining the roadless rule.

Forest Service public relations specialist Dru Fenster encouraged Haines and Klukwan residents to attend.

“Come out, get information about the project, and participate by submitting written comments,” she said.



Fenster will be present at the weekend meeting with Tongass Deputy Forest Supervisor Frank Sherman and Roadless rulemaking team leader Ken Tu. This will be one of the agency’s final meetings in Southeast Alaska. The agency finalized plans for the Haines meeting on Wednesday.

The meetings will be held back to back at the Haines Public Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Public comments are open until December 17th. A full meeting schedule is posted on the U.S. Forest Service web page.