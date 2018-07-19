KHNS recently implemented a project to soundproof both the new production studio and the newsroom to ensure better sound quality for broadcast recordings. We are grateful to both the Chilkat Valley Community Foundation and the Rasmuson Foundation for providing matching funds to KHNS to get this essential project completed quickly and efficiently. These two foundations have shown their generosity and vision time and again by supporting local projects that provide tools for our local organizations to better service our community. KHNS is grateful to be the recipient of the generous support of these locally minded organizations.