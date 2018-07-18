The KHNS Skagway Auction Happens

Thursday, August 2, at the Red Onion in Skagway.

The auctioneer, our own redoubtable Skagway director, Deb Potter, will be offering many exciting adventure packages as well as unusual silent auction items, all in one fun-packed evening that supports your local radio station, KHNS.

“What kind of exciting adventure packages,” you ask?

This is just a sampling:

White Pass and Yukon Route catered private train car for 14

Kayaking trip on Lake Bernard for 22

Temsco round trip for 5 to Upper Lake with Starfire catered meal

Art by Chris Nowicki, Greg Horner, Merrick Bochart

Overnight in Juneau, travel, lodging for 2 nights with food and fun

Seance at the Red Onion with pizza and beer

Overnight in Haines with travel, lodging, food and kayaking

VIP Karaoke at the Bonanza…

and so many more!

Save the date and see you at the Red Onion, Thursday, August 2, 2018. Silent Auction starts at 5:30pm, large packages kick off at 7Pm.