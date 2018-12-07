The Dahl Memorial Clinic in Skagway was one of three health care centers to win the Alaska Primary Care Excellence Award. It’s their highest distinction for dedication to patients and community. KHNS’ Claire Stremple reports.

To receive an Alaska Primary Care Quality Excellence Award a clinic needs to show continuous improvement across many data points. Over two dozen healthcare groups that operate over 160 clinics in Alaska. Skagway’s Dahl Clinic is one of only three to meet all of the measures.

“So kudos to them,” said Lori Chikoyak. She is a registered nurse with Mountain Pacific Quality Health. They’re the body that awards the distinction.

“It’s a hard job that the clinics do. I think it’s one of the hardest healthcare settings in we have in Alaska. It really shows the quality of care that’s provided for the people in the area. I think the people of Skagway should feel very proud of their clinic and recognize the great work that they do.”

Chikoyak says there aren’t enough primary healthcare workers to meet demand in the United States… but that it’s especially tough in Alaska. She says the Skagway clinic rates with any from the lower 48 nonetheless.

“When you realize these clinics are on par with other clinics around the United States they are doing a bang up job,” Chikoyak laughed.

“If I landed in Skagway and I needed to go to the clinic…great! I know I’m going to get great care.”

Chikoyak says that there’s been a lot of focus on emergency care or specialties, but primary care is crucial to community health. The Dahl Clinic in particular was noted for its preventative care. They excel in prenatal care, tobacco prevention, BMI screenings, and immunizations.

“Providing health care in remote areas is a challenge,” Chikoyak said. “Im really appreciative of the work that’s done all around the state.

The Dahl Memorial clinic received an honorable mention in 2016. They say they are honored to receive the highest award this year. The Kodiak Community Health Center and Seward Community Health Center also received the distinction.