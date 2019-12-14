Skagway’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee spent a year developing a solution to marine debris on the waterfront. The committee is working with students at the Skagway School to implement a crowd-sourced clean up plan.

At this week’s assembly meeting, assembly member Steve Burnham reported that vocational education students will build a clean-up station that the committee will install at Yakutania Point.

“The idea is that on your way out to Yakutania, there’ll be a station that provides bags so if you find debris, you can have something to collect it in,” he said.



Passers-by can take a recycled bag, fill it with garbage, and then deposit the waste in a nearby dumpster.

The committee will monitor the success of the pilot station. If the plan works, the committee will add stations at Nahku Bay and Dyea.