The Skagway School Board voted to support a new ballot initiative that would create an education bill of rights to guide the state’s education policy.

Alaska’s constitution requires a system of public schools open to all children who live in the state. It does not say how those schools should operate or what makes a quality education.

School board president John Hisher thinks it should.

“I think that’s going to help absolutely when it comes to the legislative session that we’ve really defined what quality education is and all that it entails starting from birth to college education and just the importance of it when they talk about funding,” Hisher says.

Alaskans for Excellent Public Education is the main group backing the education bill of rights.

It would define the duties of the Department of Education and Early Development and the University of Alaska. According to the four page document, the state must ensure that students have access to voluntary pre-elementary programs, safe public schools, and an affordable quality education among other things.

The state has certified the initiative, allowing supporters to begin gathering signatures to put the idea in front of voters next year. However, a review of the initiative by state attorney general Kevin Clarkson cautioned that the document is aspirational without concrete requirements and may be inconsistent with state law.

The Skagway School Board plans to write a letter in support of the initiative and send it to legislators in Juneau.