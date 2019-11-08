Skagway robotics team the Crosswalk Kangaroos developed a crosswalk plan for the city. The fifth-graders say new pedestrian crossings will improve public safety and could pull double duty as public art.

Six students took the mic at Thursday’s Assembly meeting to present their proposal for about two dozen new crosswalks at key intersections throughout the city. Parents videotaped and snapped photographs.

Nina Hischer explained that the crosswalks could be more than a traffic safety marking.

“We also would like to add some public art and show support for out LGBTQ+ people through a rainbow crosswalk, celebrate our Tlingit history with a form line crosswalk, and at the Pullen Creek walk with a salmon stream crosswalk,” she said.

The students interviewed city officials and business owners to craft their proposal. Resident Jamie Bricker said as a representative for White Pass and Yukon Route she was impressed by their initiative and preparedness. She was also present when the group proposed a traditional form line crosswalk to the Skagway Traditional Council board.

“The fact that they presented this to the Council and gave us the opportunity, essentially asking us for permission in our native land to do something like that, I was just very impressed,” she said.



The mayor, manager, and assembly congratulated the students on their hard work. The assembly sent their proposal to the finance committee for review. The Finance Committee’s next meeting is November 13th.