Skagway voters may be asked whether they would support public funding for an expansion of the Skagway Recreation Center. There will be a public hearing on the subject at Thursday’s assembly meeting.

The municipality’s Parks and Recreation Committee wants to give voters an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed expansion.

They hope to pose three questions to voters on the ballot for the general election this October: Do you support funding the engineering of the Recreation Center Expansion? Do you support funding the engineering of a Recreation Center Expansion Project to include the Aquatic Wellness Center? Do you support a one-percent sales tax increase for the purpose of funding the Recreation Center design and expansion and the retirement of general obligation bonds?

The estimated cost of the proposed recreation center expansion is between $17 million and $20 million depending on when construction would begin.

Also on the agenda for the meeting is the introduction of an ordinance that would define and regulate short-term rentals in Skagway.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.