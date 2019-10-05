The Skagway Assembly met Thursday and made strides on municipal property management. They also confirmed election results and thanked exiting Assembly Member Tim Cochran for his service.

The Skagway Assembly passed a resolution to support rockfall mitigation efforts by White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad–while limiting their liability. Several instances of rockfall on the railroad tracks and dock have startled residents and even delayed train service in the past few years. A rock slide last April broke through protective netting.

Assembly member Orion Hanson commended the mayor and manager for taking action.

“This should have been done a long time ago and it’s a good template for having this clearly laid out going forward. We didn’t have a clear understanding of the role between White Pass and the city and this will make that crystal clear,” he said.

White Pass leases municipal land and assumes responsibility for risk reduction and public safety with the support of the municipality.

Manager Brad Ryan met with White Pass and consultants to learn about the company’s plans to remove loose rocks, replace and repair nets, and potentially reduce the size of certain boulders.

The resolution includes a clause that aims to protect the municipality from liability in the event of future rockfall. White Pass is to meet with the Chief of Police to organize a response plan in the event of a slide.

A Port Commission report kept the assembly up to date on Manager Brad Ryan’s proposal that Skagway ask the state if they may take over ownership and maintenance of the ferry terminal. He says it could help maintain ferry service and allow the municipality to develop prime land.

Assembly Member David Brena said he saw potential in the proposal.

“I would like to see us move as quickly as possible on the ferry land acquisition to see what the possibilities are. Especially to see if it would be possible to have a ferry dock as well as a cruise ship dock,” he said.

He said that’s because any expansion at the ore terminal before 2023 is unlikely.

But the Port Commission did not pass the motion to recommend that move to the assembly. The vote tied 2 to 2. Committee members are concerned by potential costs and have requested more details. They will reconsider the idea at their next meeting.

The assembly confirmed municipal election results and welcomed Dustin Stone to their number. He will take office on Monday the 7th. They also bade a fond farewell to Tim Cochran, a nearly decade-long presence on the assembly dais. He pledged to stay involved in local government.

“It’s kind of sad to go, but it’s been a rewarding 9 years on the assembly. I’ll still be here. I’ll still come to meetings,” he said.



The Skagway Assembly’s next meeting is scheduled for October 17th at 7 p.m. in Assembly Chambers.