The Holland America Group is proposing an economic partnership with the municipality of Skagway. The assembly plans to discuss the proposal in executive session at a regular meeting Thursday. KHNS has this preview of that and other topics on the assembly’s agenda.

The cruise company wrote the municipality a letter earlier this month. It proposes the two form a joint venture, with the purpose of leasing and managing the ore and Broadway docks and tidelands.

The scenario laid out in the offer says Skagway would lease the waterfront properties to the joint venture for 15 years, starting in March 2023.

That’s the year the current waterfront lease with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is set to expire. Earlier this year, the assembly passed a memorandum of understanding with the railroad. Among other things, it makes way for a new lease.

Holland America says it’s prepared to fund the joint venture with up to $20 million of initial capital.

The assembly will discuss the proposal in executive session.

The group is also set to discuss comments on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2018-2021. Borough Manager Scott Hahn drafted a comment letter supporting the projects currently included in the STIP.

Hahn requests the state amend a ferry terminal refurbishment project, to make it a replacement project. This, to extend the life span and allow for more efficient bow loading for the Alaska Class Ferries.

In a letter to Mayor Monica Carlson dated Feb. 21, Governor Bill Walker said the state will keep the request in mind.

Hahn also requests the STIP include widening portions of the Klondike Highway in his draft letter.

Also on the assembly’s agenda is an agreement with the National Park Service for an air and water quality monitoring partnership. Money for the partnership is included in the FY18 budget.

The Nahku Bay Property Oversight Ad Hoc Committee has a recommendation for the assembly. The committee was set up for develop guidelines for use of property in Long Bay.

The assembly will also review cost estimates for electrical repairs at the Garden City RV Park. In a report to the assembly, Borough Manager Scott Hahn says not completing the project would “worsen the summer housing crisis significantly.”

And, estimates will be considered for water and sewer installation over the bridge.

These are just some of the items on the Skagway Assembly agenda. You can link to the full agenda here.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers. You can listen live through a link on the KHNS homepage.