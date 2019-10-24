The Skagway Assembly will consider the municipality’s request to acquire and maintain the state ferry terminal and adjacent uplands on Thursday night. It’s a bid to help the state cut costs and maintain ferry service. The borough also sees opportunity in increased control of the waterfront.

Governor Mike Dunleavy directed state officials to look for ways to cut state costs for operating the Alaska Marine Highway System. That includes potentially selling AMHS properties.

Skagway Borough Manager Brad Ryan says the municipality could benefit by taking on operation and management of its ferry terminal.

He said that working with the state to reduce AMHS costs could lead to improved service. He also hopes to make good use of the municipality’s property.

“There are large areas down there that just aren’t being utilized and the waterfront is high value property,” he said.



He sees an opportunity to expand the adjacent small boat harbor storage area or open that area to a commercial use.

The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed unanimously to recommend the idea to the assembly at a meeting this month. Chair Matt Deach approved.

“Personally, I want the city to have control of its own waterfront 100 percent,” he said.

“I think it would be a smart thing to do moving forward since that’s our entire economy.”

The Port Commission will not recommend the proposal to the assembly. Their vote tied two two. At the time of the meeting, they did not have a cost estimate and said the process felt rushed.

Ryan thinks the operating cost of the terminal would be just under $50,000 per year. But there would be additional expenses. The building needs a wastewater system upgrade.

The state has a plan to upgrade the wastewater system at the terminal, but Planning and Zoning found it inadequate and sent it back.

Orion Hanson said the state’s plan is out of step with the municipality.

“We are essentially giving a blessing for a septic system that is discharging into the ocean. Unless this is all pumped out and taken in to our plant I don’t see this as acceptable,” Hanson said.



Ryan says that taking control of the terminal would allow Skagway to connect it to municipal sewage. That project would cost about $1.1 million. He says extending the line could free up commercial possibilities on the uplands.

Ryan said he would like to move quickly and take advantage of favorable political conditions. He and Mayor Cremata spoke to Department of Transportation Commissioner John McKinnon and Governor Dunleavy’s Chief of Staff Ben Stevens at the Southeast Conference last month.

“They seem to be in the mood to unload properties and reduce the cost of these areas for the very system. So it seems like the time is right to approach them,” he said.



Assembly approval would not guarantee the state’s interest in the offer.

The Skagway Assembly will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Assembly Chambers.