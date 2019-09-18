Before moving to Skagway, Sam Bass was stationed in Juneau with the Coast Guard where he supervised search and rescue for Southeast Alaska. He moved to Skagway after meeting his wife Tara, who owns and manages the Remedy Shop.

Bass started living in Skagway part-time 10 years ago and has become a full-time resident since then. He is busy raising two kids, serving as an interim member of the school board and running the Mile Zero bed and breakfast. When he’s not working he enjoys camping, fishing and hunting.

Bass says he decided to run for Skagway Borough Assembly because he felt it was his civic duty to give back to the community.

“Our communities give us so much, I think we do have a responsibility to give back to them,” Bass says. “Some people do it by running for assembly. Some people do it by being a part of a committee. Some people do it just by helping their neighbors. It’s that sense of civic duty that I think we all have to respond to.”

Bass thinks he would make a good addition to the assembly because he is raising a family here and is dedicated to the community. He also points to his 22 years of maritime experience with the Coast Guard as a valuable asset.

Determining the future of the port after White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad’s lease ends is a priority for him. He sees three options going forward.

“Option one, we could extend the lease that we have. We could try to renegotiate it. Two, we could look at bringing a partner on and try to develop the port with a partner. Or then three, we could just try to run the port by ourselves,” Bass says. “Personally, I prefer the last choice if we can do it. I think Skagway can do it, but then I have to see the financial end of it. Are we able to expand the dock and the port the way we need to with the means that are available to us without a partner?”

Bass recognizes that Skagway needs more housing and thinks that relocating Garden City RV Park to open up space for development is a good idea. But he thinks the city could make other changes to promote the creation of more housing.

“I think the city also needs to just make the development of housing more affordable. We can do that by little things. It’s not going to make huge impacts but a little impact, like lower the utility hook up fee, maybe speed up the permitting process, things like reconsidering the parking requirements for housing. All those things can make it easier for developers or people to build a house in Skagway,” Bass says.

Sam Bass is one of three people vying for two open seats on the Skagway Borough Assembly. Residents can learn more about the three candidates during a forum hosted by KHNS at Skagway City Hall on September 23rd at 6 p.m. To submit questions for the candidates email reporter@khns.org.