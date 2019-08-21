The filing period for municipal elections in Haines is over. Six candidates are vying for two spots.

On October 1st Haines voters will cast their votes for Borough Assembly and School Board.

Terms are up for Assembly members Heather Lende and Tom Morphet. Neither will seek re-election this fall.

There’s a line-up of six candidates to replace them: Paul Rogers, Diana Lapham, Zephyr Sincerny, Sally McGuire, Sean Gaffney, and Gabe Thomas.

One seat is up for re-election on the Haines School Board. Tracy Wirak and Lindsey Dixon filed to run.

There is still an opportunity for Assembly or School Board hopefuls to run as writ- in candidates, but only candidates who filed before August 20th will appear on the ballot.